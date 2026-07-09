Chennai: Youth spins sob story to girlfriend, makes her handover 129 sovereign gold jewellery to fund lavish life

The police arrested the 21-year-old and four of his associates, who allegedly sold the jewels and splurged the money on luxury items, including a car, motorcycle, and mobile phones.



The arrested people were identified as H Karthik (21) of Shenoy Nagar, Kumaragopal (20) and Prakash (22) of Avadi, Ramesh (47) of Nandanam, and Surya (28) of Mathur. The girl is also being questioned, said the police.

The complainant, Panneerselvam (51), a resident of Lakshmi Nagar in Maduravoyal, approached the police after he realised that 22 sovereigns of jewellery that he gave to his sister-in-law were missing. Further probe revealed that 107 sovereigns belonging to his sister-in-law, too, were missing. As there were no signs of forced entry, the police suspected the involvement of someone within the family.