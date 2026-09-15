Kathipara flyover crash: Youth falls 30 ft to death; friend critical

CHENNAI: A youth died on the spot after a speeding motorcycle crashed into the side barrier of the Kathipara flyover and he fell from a height of around 30 feet on Monday evening. His friend sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital.
Police said the duo was travelling from Tambaram towards Vadapalani. While speeding along the Kathipara flyover, the rider reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the barrier on the left side. Due to the impact, one of the youths was thrown off the bike and plunged from a height of about 30 feet. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while his friend was found lying on the flyover with serious injuries.
Upon receiving information, the St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the scene. The injured youth was rescued and taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy for treatment. Police recovered the body of the deceased and sent it to the Tambaram District Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way. As the motorcycle involved in the accident did not have a number plate, police could not immediately establish the identities of the two youths.
The police later identified the deceased as G Jeeva, 22, an electrician in Villupuram, and the injured as R Perarasu, 20, a BSc student in Kovilambakkam.