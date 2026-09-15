Kathipara flyover crash: Youth falls 30 ft to death; friend critical

Police said the duo was travelling from Tambaram towards Vadapalani. While speeding along the Kathipara flyover, the rider reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the barrier on the left side. Due to the impact, one of the youths was thrown off the bike and plunged from a height of about 30 feet. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while his friend was found lying on the flyover with serious injuries.

Upon receiving information, the St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the scene. The injured youth was rescued and taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy for treatment. Police recovered the body of the deceased and sent it to the Tambaram District Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.