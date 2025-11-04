Chennai youth recovered from Poondi reservoir

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police, along with rescue personnel, on Tuesday recovered the body of a youth from Chennai who drowned after the boat he was in capsized in Poondi reservoir on Sunday.

The deceased, U Yasin (22) of Old Washermenpet, was working as an air-conditioner mechanic. On Sunday, he went boating with his friends Subhan (23) and Sameer Ahmed (19), also AC mechanics, along with another friend, Rakesh (22) of Movur.

The police said that the group had hired two small fishing boats. Yasin and Rakesh were in one boat, while Subhan and Sameer took another. Preliminary inquiries suggest the youths had consumed alcohol before entering the water. Around 3 pm, Yasin's boat capsized, and he reportedly drowned while Rakesh managed to swim to the shore.

Despite searches, Yasin could not be found, and on Tuesday morning, fire service personnel recovered Yasin's body from the reservoir. The body was later sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem.