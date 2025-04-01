Chennai youth hacked to death in drunken brawl

CHENNAI: A youth was murdered by a member of his rival gang in Peravallur on Monday evening, allegedly over a dispute between two groups during a drinking session.

The deceased, identified as B Chandru (26), was walking back home after the drinking session when he was intercepted and hacked to death under the pretext of a patch-up by a person from the other group.

Chandru, a resident of Agaram, was walking along Loco Works Road in GKM colony with his friend Santhosh when an autorickshaw intercepted them around 6 pm, police sources said.

The person in the autorickshaw offered to patch up with Chandru and took him to a lane to smoke a cigarette. The other person took a knife, taking Chandru by surprise, stabbed him thrice and fled the scene. Chandru's friend, Santhosh alerted the public and moved Chandru to a government hospital where he was declared dead.

The Peravallur police have registered a murder case and have launched a search for the attacker, who is said to be a guest worker.