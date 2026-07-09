Chennai

Chennai: Youth found dead at Vyasarpadi mutt

Based on his facial injuries, consistent with a strong blow to the head with a stone, the police suspect that he was murdered.
Representative image of a dead person
Representative image of a dead person
Updated on

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was found dead in the premises of Sivaprakasa Swamigal Mutt at Vyasarpadi on Wednesday morning.

Based on his facial injuries, consistent with a strong blow to the head with a stone, the police suspect that he was murdered.

His body was found near an under-construction structure within the mutt premises and residents had alerted the Vyasarpadi police, who sent the man’s body to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the victim’s identity as his face was misfigured and to catch the perpetrators. Initial probe suggested he was killed around 4 am on Wednesday.

dead
Vyasarpadi
youth
Sivaprakasa Swamigal Mutt
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