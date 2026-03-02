Chennai: Youth, eatery staff held in separate sexual abuse cases

CHENNAI: The police have arrested two persons in separate incidents of sexual harassment.
In one case, the Kasimedu fishing harbour police arrested a 19-year-old youth for barging into the house of a 33-year-old woman and sexually assaulting her while she was asleep in the early hours of Sunday.
The complainant, a resident of Tondiarpet, lives with her father and two sons.
The accused, Vishal, used to harass her with obscene gestures and inappropriate language.
On the day of the incident, the woman was alone at home when the accused barged into the house and assaulted her.
When the victim attempted to raise an alarm, the accused threatened to kill her and fled.
In another case, Maduravoyal police arrested a 41-year-old man in Tiruvannamalai for sexually harassing a married woman at her workplace.
The complainant works at a textile showroom while the accused, Panneer, works at an eatery nearby. He sexually harassed her when she was walking back home after work.