Chennai: Youth arrested for threatening minor girl with knife after break-up

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for assaulting and threatening a 15-year-old schoolgirl with a knife after she ended their relationship. The incident occurred near her school in the Otteri area.

The victim, a Class 10 student, had been in a relationship with him but severed ties after discovering his alcohol and drug use. The youth however, began harassing her during her commute. On Thursday evening, while she was walking home, he confronted her and demanded a reconciliation.

When she refused, he threatened her with a knife and physically assaulted her. Alerted by passing commuters, Otteri police arrived at the scene, arrested him, confiscated the weapon, and rescued the girl. During interrogation, he stated he was enraged by the breakup, which he attributed to his behaviour and addiction, leading him to threaten her.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Violence against Women Act. He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.