Chennai: Youth arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 27-year-old man under the Pocso Act for allegedly bringing a minor girl to his residence and confining and sexually assaulting her.

The accused was identified as M Subramani (27) of Sai Nagar in Virugambakkam, a BSc Visual Communication graduate working as a sound engineer.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the 13-year-old girl’s mother, who alleged that the accused contacted the Class 8 student via Instagram and called her to his house on the afternoon of December 4.

The incident came to light when a neighbour living downstairs from the accused saw the girl entering Subramani's apartment. Growing suspicious, she knocked on the door a few minutes later. But there was no response from inside. She then immediately alerted the girl's mother.

A while later, the neighbour managed to get inside Subramani’s flat, where she found the girl inside the bathroom. She then contacted the police.

A team led by the Inspector of the all-women police station and also the Virugambakkam inspector rushed to the scene. The accused was taken into custody and brought to the police station for detailed interrogation, after which he was arrested.

The minor girl was rescued and placed under police protection. Authorities have informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) as mandated by procedure.

Subramani has been charged under Sections 7 (sexual assault) read with 8 (punishment for sexual assault), and Sections 11(1) and 11(4) read with 12 (sexual harassment) of the Pocso Act.