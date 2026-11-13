Chennai: Youth arrested for installing surveillance app on woman's phone

The accused, Ganesh alias Prathamesh Medhkari, a native of Maharashtra, had been working at the woman's husband's jewellery shop in Perambur for around eight years. As he also helped the family with household errands, he was allowed to stay on the terrace of their house in Vyasarpadi.

According to the police complaint, on February 18, the woman handed over her mobile phone to Ganesh to fix a screen guard. He allegedly asked her for the phone's password and returned to the house after about two hours.

On November 9, the woman noticed that some applications on her phone were not functioning properly. When her daughter checked the device, they found an application meant to monitor children below 18 years of age. They suspected that Ganesh had installed it, as it his email address was registered on the app.