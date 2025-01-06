Chennai youth arrested for hacking woman with sickle over road rage, dad on the run

CHENNAI: The RK police have arrested a 20-year-old man for attacking a woman with a sickle in an ongoing enmity with her brother over a road rage incident. The accused’s father was also part of the attack, and the search for him is underway.

The arrested person was identified as S Karthik. A few days back, when one Vijay drove his bike down the road and accidentally splashed Karthik’s father, Sekar, with sewage water.

Enraged, Sekar and Karthik went to Vijay’s house to attack him on Thursday. As they could not find Vijay, they attacked his sister Gayathri, who was talking to two other women outside her house, because she refused to tell the duo of her brother’s whereabouts. Based on the complaint, police arrested Karthik and are yet to find Sekar.