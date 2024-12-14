Chennai woman swoons to death at daughter's school sports meet

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman swooned and died at her daughter’s school sports meet held at the Police battalion ground in Avadi. Police said that the incident happened a week ago.

The deceased was identified as M Rekha of Poonamallee. Her elder daughter is a class 6 student, and the younger one is an LKG student.

On December 8, she and her husband and two daughters went to the ground and she participated in the sports meet for parents later in the day.

After a while, Rekha complained of uneasiness and fainted. Her husband took her to a private hospital where she was declared as brought dead. Tirumullaivoyal police have registered a case and are investigating.