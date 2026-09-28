Chennai: Woman set afire by estranged lover dies after a week

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman, who was set afire by her estranged lover, outside her house in Korukkupet on September 18 succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Police had already arrested the accused and have now altered the case to murder. The arrested person was identified as M Babulal (40).
Police said that he was earlier an accused in a murder case and was cleared of the charges a few years ago.
Probe revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman, who lived in Srinivasapuram in Korukkupet with her husband and two children. She broke up with Babulal and did not respond to his phone calls for the last few months, after which he decided to attack her.
On September 18, she was sitting outside her house while her husband and children were inside. Police said Babulal approached the house from the back, poured petrol on her and set her afire before fleeing the scene.
Hearing her screams, her husband and neighbours rushed to her rescue and took her to Stanley GH. She was later referred to KMCH for further treatment. The woman had suffered 50% burns and died without responding to treatment.