Chennai: Woman killed in road accident in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman died in a road accident near Madhavaram on Saturday evening after she was run over by a lorry, which hit her two-wheeler. The driver of the lorry was subjected to mob treatment before he was handed over to the police.

According to the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the deceased woman was J Sivaranjani of Manali, who worked at an electronic appliance showroom in Madhavaram. The accident occurred on Saturday evening when she was returning home after work on her two-wheeler.

While negotiating a turn at Manjambakkam junction near Madhavaram, Sivaranjani stopped her bike and checked for vehicles coming in the opposite direction. The lorry, which was trailing her bike, rammed into the bike, leading to the incident. She sustained severe injuries and died on impact.

Police moved Sivaranjani's body to the GH for a postmortem. A case was registered, and a probe is under way. The driver was detained and is under treatment for his injuries, police said.