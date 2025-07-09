Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Woman killed in hit and run near Police commissioner's office

    Police have launched a search for the vehicle which knocked down the woman's two wheeler.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 July 2025 12:19 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-09 06:50:06  )
    Chennai: Woman killed in hit and run near Police commissioners office
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run incident near the Police Commissioner's office on Wednesday morning.

    Police have launched a search for the vehicle which knocked down the woman's two wheeler.

    The deceased woman was identified as D Sridevi, a resident of Pudupet.

    The incident happened around 9 am. On witnessing the accident, passerby rushed to the woman's aid and moved her to the hospital for here she was declared as brought dead.

    City Police Commissioner's officetwo wheelerPudupetaccident
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X