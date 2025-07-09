Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Woman killed in hit and run near Police commissioner's office
Police have launched a search for the vehicle which knocked down the woman's two wheeler.
CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run incident near the Police Commissioner's office on Wednesday morning.
Police have launched a search for the vehicle which knocked down the woman's two wheeler.
The deceased woman was identified as D Sridevi, a resident of Pudupet.
The incident happened around 9 am. On witnessing the accident, passerby rushed to the woman's aid and moved her to the hospital for here she was declared as brought dead.
Next Story