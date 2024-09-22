Begin typing your search...

    Chennai woman killed as boulder falls on her in freak mishap

    The deceased woman was identified as S Tamilselvi, a resident of Ponniamman Kovil Nagar. She was living with her husband and two children, aged 12 and 10.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Sep 2024 4:32 PM GMT
    Chennai woman killed as boulder falls on her in freak mishap
    X

    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident after a boulder she was carrying hit a clothesline and fell on her in Sholinganallur on Saturday.

    The deceased woman was identified as S Tamilselvi, a resident of Ponniamman Kovil Nagar. She was living with her husband and two children, aged 12 and 10.

    On Saturday evening, she went to a building demolition site near her house and carried a boulder from there.

    While walking towards her house, the boulder that she was carrying on her head hit a clothesline, which caused Tamilselvi to lose balance and fall.

    The boulder fell on her chest, and her neighbours rushed to her aid, hearing her screams. She was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where she was declared as brought dead. Semmencherry Police secured the woman's body and moved it to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

    boulderaccidentChennai
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick