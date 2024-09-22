Chennai woman killed as boulder falls on her in freak mishap

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident after a boulder she was carrying hit a clothesline and fell on her in Sholinganallur on Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as S Tamilselvi, a resident of Ponniamman Kovil Nagar. She was living with her husband and two children, aged 12 and 10.

On Saturday evening, she went to a building demolition site near her house and carried a boulder from there.

While walking towards her house, the boulder that she was carrying on her head hit a clothesline, which caused Tamilselvi to lose balance and fall.

The boulder fell on her chest, and her neighbours rushed to her aid, hearing her screams. She was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where she was declared as brought dead. Semmencherry Police secured the woman's body and moved it to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.