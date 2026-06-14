Chennai: Woman inspector suspended in Rs 20 crore gold scam

The inspector, Sheila Mary, is under investigation for an alleged fraudulent scheme that promised gold coins at prices below market rate. Police said her relative, Prabhu Mani, who allegedly operated the scheme, has already been arrested and remanded in custody.

According to investigators, more than 200 people, including police personnel, invested in the scheme after being assured of high returns and discounted gold coins. The total amount collected is estimated at around Rs 20 crore.