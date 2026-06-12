Chennai woman police inspector accused of promoting Rs 20 crore gold coin scam

Authorities are looking into allegations that the inspector actively promoted the fraudulent scheme and collected money from investors, including fellow police personnel and their families.

Investigators revealed that Prabhumani, a relative of Inspector Sheela Mary from the Royapuram All Women Police Station, launched the investment scheme via a WhatsApp group in 2023.

The scheme lured investors with the promise of gold coins at rates lower than market value, along with guaranteed monthly returns. A company was also set up to run the operation.