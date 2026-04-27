Chennai: Woman found dead in Tiruvallur, family alleges dowry harassment

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Tiruvallur on Sunday. Her family alleged that her husband and in-laws subjected her to sustained dowry harassment and domestic abuse.
G Lavanya got married to Sunilkumar (34) four years ago, and they have a nine-month-old son. Lavanya's mother, Amudha, visited her on Sunday and learned of her daughter's domestic dispute. After she returned home, Lavanya called her in the evening to inform her of the assault by her husband and his family. According to Amudha's complaint, they found Lavanya dead upon their arrival at her house.
Amudha alleged that Lavanya had recently discovered her husband's alleged illicit relationship, following which she was subjected to repeated physical abuse and harassment for dowry by her husband's family.
Suspecting foul play, the deceased's family sought a detailed probe. The Tiruvallur Town Police registered a case and also alerted the RDO for an enquiry.