Chennai woman dead at home, cause unknown

CHENNAI: Police are probing the mysterious death of a 26-year-old woman in her rented house in Kodungaiyur. Police are questioning her mother and her live-in partner in connection with the death.

The deceased was identified as B Nithya.

Police said that she had been in a live-in relationship with S Balamurugan (28), and both had been unemployed. Nithya was found dead by Balamurugan who left the house as her parents had been visiting.

When he returned home on Thursday night, Nithya was lying unconscious, after which he alerted the authorities. Kodungaiyur police moved her body to a GH where she was declared as brought dead.

Sources said that she did not have any external injuries. Nithya’s parents have alleged that some of her jewellery was missing. Further investigations are on.