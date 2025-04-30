Chennai: Woman cop hands over Rs 1.48 lakh found on road

CHENNAI: A traffic policewoman who handed over a Rs 1.48 lakh cash bag found on the road in T Nagar was appreciated by the top brass of the city police.

Head constable, N Inthurani, attached to the Mambalam traffic police station was on duty at the Madley Road- Burkit Road junction on Sunday night when she noticed a bag lying on the road.

On checking the bag, she found Rs 1.48 lakh cash in it and since no one came to claim it, Inthurani handed over the cash bag to Mambalam police station.

Police personnel checked the CCTV footage in the area and found that the cash bag fell off a two-wheeler and efforts are under way to find the rightful owner of the cash. The constable’s actions received widespread appreciation on social media and she was also appreciated by the top brass of the Greater Chennai Police.