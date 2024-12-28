Chennai woman arrested for killing her 18-month-old son

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested the woman, who slit the throat of her 18-month-old son over a week ago in Kilpauk and later attempted suicide. Her elder son, who was also attacked by the woman, survived with injuries.

R Divya, who is separated from her husband, lived with her two children at her parents' residence in Pullapuram for the last two months. Her husband works in a courier firm. The couple were in a relationship and got married in 2019, police said.

Around 2.30 pm on December 21 afternoon, Divya's relative who visited the family from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, alerted the neighbours after there was no response from inside despite repeated knocks on the front door.

On breaking open the door, the neighbours found the woman and children with blood injuries after which they were moved to a hospital where the youngest child was declared dead. Police investigations revealed that she had a fight with her husband over phone before deciding to kill her children.

Divya, who recuperated from her injuries, was formally arrested by the police. She was produced before a magistrate, who remanded her in judicial custody.