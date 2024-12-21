Mother kills 18-month old child, attempts suicide in Chetpet

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman living with her two kids attempted suicide after murdering her one-and-a-half-year-old son and inflicting cut injuries on her four-year-old son at her parents' residence in Chetpet on Saturday afternoon.

R Divya, who is separated from her husband, lived with her two children at her parents' residence in Pullapuram for the last two months.

Her husband works in a courier firm. On Saturday afternoon, Divya's relative alerted the neighbours after there was no response despite repeated knocks on the front door.

On breaking open the door, the woman and children were found with injuries after which they were moved to a hospital where the youngest child was declared dead.