Chennai: Woman among five sentenced to life in prison after 5 years of youth's murder

CHENNAI: Five youths, including a woman, were awarded life sentences by a session court in the city for brutally killing a person by mutilating his face.

The sixteenth additional sessions court heard the murder case of Jagan, a youngster who was brutally murdered by a gang. The court found all the accused guilty of murdering the victim out of previous enmity and held that the convicts deserved no relief as they committed a heinous crime and ordered life sentences.

On July 10, 2019, Bharathi, a woman accused, quarrelled with Divya about running a fish shop. The quarrel triggered rivalry between Bharathi and Divya's brother Dinesh and his friend Jagan. The friend duo attacked Bharathi with a deadly weapon and injuring her leg.

Bharathi devised a revenge plot by instigating Prakash (23), Arun (24), Meganathan (deceased), Praveenraj (24), Ajith (20) and Naveen Kumar (deceased) against Dinesh and Jagan.

The gang marched to Sathyamoorthy Nagar, Vyasarpadi with weapons to eliminate Jagan. They brutally attacked Jagan in public by inflicting several cuts, unable to sustain the injuries, he succumbed on the spot.

Based on the information, MKB Nagar police booked all the accused, including Bharathi, under the IPC sections 302, 148 and 109.

The prosecution investigated the case and filed a final report before the trial court.

After perusing all the documents and hearing the parties, the court held that all the accused were guilty of the heinous crime. As Meganathan and Naveen Kumar had already died, the court sentenced life imprisonment for the other accused persons.