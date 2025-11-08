Chennai: When the pack rules public spaces, denizens live in fear

CHENNAI: As a part of a wider set of measures to address the “alarming rise in dog-bite incidents” across the country, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that stray dogs picked up from “institutional areas and public spaces” must not be released back to the same spots and instead be sterilised, vaccinated and shifted to designated shelters.

The apex court had directed Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to file compliance reports within eight weeks. It also directed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to issue uniform Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) within four weeks to guide States, Union Territories and institutions on preventing dog bites and managing stray dogs in public and institutional areas.

The top court also stated that local bodies were responsible for identifying and securing all public and institutional premises including schools, hospitals, bus stands, depots, railway stations and sports complexes through fencing or boundary walls to prevent the entry of stray dogs. This has placed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in a spot.

With an estimated 1.8 lakh stray dogs, the city has only two dog shelters under construction, together capable of housing fewer than 500 animals. Admitting that the order poses an operational challenge, a senior Corporation official said: “We don’t know how feasible it is to put all of them in a shelter. We’re yet to discuss the matter and decide what’s the way forward. Our preliminary assessment shows around 2,000 dogs within hospital campuses, 50 inside Anna University, 60 at YMCA, and around 200 along Marina beach.”

From hospitals to beaches, bus stands and parks, stray dogs roam, mostly in packs, in every public space in the city. During visits to medical institutions such as the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, DT Next found several strays wandering around the premises near emergency wards, waiting halls, food stalls and patient benches.

“Dogs enter through the main gates and come here mainly for food. We cannot stop them. Patients and their attenders feed them or throw biscuits,” said a security staff member at RGGGH.

Similarly, there are innumerable strays at the city’s bus termini and also railway stations such as the CMBT in Koyambedu, Central and Egmore stations. Activist Dayanand Krishnan said, “Railway authorities don’t prevent the entry of stray dogs into the station. This poses a serious threat to passengers, particularly kids and senior citizens.”

Meanwhile, residents largely welcomed the court’s ruling. “Even sterilised dogs are rabid. They need to construct shelters in every ward; that’s the only way to curb the menace,” said Dr Anandhan, a resident of Mylapore.

At Gill Nagar Park, Lakshmi, a parent, pointed to a group of strays roaming near the play area. “I cannot leave my kid in peace here. It does not matter if they have anti-rabies vaccines or not, I don’t want anyone to be bitten or chased by these animals,” she said.

The SC has made it clear that enforcement of its order would be monitored closely, warning that any lapse in compliance could invite personal accountability of officials. With limited shelter infrastructure and thousands of strays in public spaces, Chennai now faces the daunting task of aligning with the Court’s mandate.