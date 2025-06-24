Chennai: UP man who jumped from police station's second floor to escape dies

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man who sustained severe injuries after falling from the second floor of the Velachery police station while allegedly attempting to escape custody on early Friday morning succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

According to police, they had received a tip-off about a burglary underway at a house in Vijayanagar 7th Street in Velachery police limits on June 20, after which a police team reached the scene and caught Raja, a native of Uttar Pradesh, red-handed.

He was taken to the police station and was being interrogated by the of crime wing personnel on the second floor when the incident happened.

According to police accounts, early Friday morning, Raja requested to use the restroom. Upon being let out of the holding area on the second floor, he allegedly attempted to flee. Police stated he tried to jump onto a nearby tree to climb down but lost his footing and fell to the ground.

Raja was rescued and admitted to a private hospital in Mannapakkam for treatment of serious injuries, where he died without responding to treatment on Tuesday.

The city police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the suspect's escape and fall while in police custody and his subsequent death.