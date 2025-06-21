UP man injured after bid to escape from Velachery police station

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man sustained severe injuries after falling from the second floor of the Velachery police station while allegedly attempting to escape custody early Friday morning.

Based on the information about a burglary attempt, the police apprehended the suspect at a house on Vijay Nagar 7th Street in Velachery and brought him to the Velachery police station for an inquiry.

Identified as Raja (35), a native of Uttar Pradesh, the suspect was being interrogated by the crime wing sleuths on the second floor of the station.

According to police accounts, early Friday morning, Raja requested to use the restroom. Upon being let out of the holding area on the second floor, he allegedly attempted to flee. Police stated he tried to jump onto a nearby tree to climb down, but lost his footing and fell to the ground. Raja was rescued and admitted to a private hospital in Manapakkam.

An internal inquiry is also reportedly under way involving the officers who were on duty at the station at the time of the escape attempt and fall.