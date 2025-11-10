Chennai: Uneven drains, poor lighting make commute hard on Halls Road

CHENNAI: The narrow yet vital Halls Road, which links EVR Periyar Salai and Nungambakkam, continues to be a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians to navigate due to uneven road surfaces, water stagnation and inadequate lighting.

The stretch, lined with residential apartments and also a church, handles constant two-way traffic throughout the day, but its poor upkeep has made commuting a challenge especially when it rains.

Even a short spell of rain leaves the road partially waterlogged. The storm water drains, located along the outer edge of the road, have sunk below road level by about 2-3 inches, creating small depressions that are difficult to spot, particularly at night or during rains.

“These are beneath the road surface. We lose our balance when it rains as the water gets clogged and hides the drain openings,” said Sugan, a long-time resident of the street.

Two-wheeler riders, especially the elderly, find the uneven patches risky to navigate. According to residents, elderly people go off-balance while entering their apartment complex.

Many say that Halls Road’s otherwise manageable width becomes unsafe because of these surface irregularities that force motorists to go off course suddenly. With the drains and manholes often lying slightly exposed, there is also the danger of vehicles skidding or tyres getting stuck in the lowered sections.

Adding to the difficulty, dense tree growth along the road has obstructed streetlights and leaves large portions poorly illuminated, making it hard for pedestrians. “Tree pruning is long overdue here. Without proper lighting, the road turns dark after sunset,” said another resident.

Residents have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to level the lids of the storm water drains and carry out pruning before the next bout of rains begin, noting that timely intervention could ensure safer passage for commuters and pedestrians.