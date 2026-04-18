Chennai

Chennai: Two pet dogs attack denizens in separate incidents

E Chandra (50) of Thirunavukkarasu Street in Triplicane, was bitten by a pet dog near a housing board residential complex on Varada Pillai Street in Zam Bazaar
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Two persons were injured in separate cases of dog bites in Valasaravakkam and Triplicane respectively. In the first incident in Valasaravakkam, Aditya (26), a techie was bitten by a pet dog owned by a music composer while walking near the latter’s residence on Kamarajar Street on Friday.

Passerby intervened and rescued Aditya, who was admitted to a private hospital in Vadapalani for further treatment. In another incident, E Chandra (50) of Thirunavukkarasu Street in Triplicane, was bitten by a pet dog near a housing board residential complex on Varada Pillai Street in Zam Bazaar. Police are investigating.

Representative Image
Harris Jayaraj’s pet dog bites youth in Valasaravakkam
dog bite
Triplicane
Valasaravakkam
Chennai

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