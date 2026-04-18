Harris Jayaraj’s pet dog bites youth in Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: A youth was seriously injured after being bitten by a pet dog belonging to music director Harris Jayaraj in Valasaravakkam on Wednesday.
According to media reports, The injured person was identified as Aditya, an IT employee, who was walking along Kamarajar Street when the dog attacked him. He sustained injuries on his leg and hand and was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Residents said the incident occurred during the morning hours when Aditya was passing through the locality. The dog reportedly lunged at him suddenly, catching passers-by off guard. People in the area rushed to his aid and helped shift him to hospital.
Police sources said no formal complaint had been received so far. However, they are making preliminary inquiries to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether safety norms were followed.