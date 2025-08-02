Chennai: Two more caught in SSI murder case

CHENNAI: Chennai police have arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) with the Chennai police, who succumbed to injuries after being brutally assaulted by his acquaintances after an argument outside a commercial complex in Egmore two weeks ago.

Last Saturday, the police had arrested three persons - Rakesh (30) of Neelankarai, Sarath Kumar alias Ayyappa (36) of Kannagi Nagar on murder charges.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Egmore police arrested two more persons - Manivannan (42) of Arumbakkam and Murugesan (57) of Sembium in connection with the case.

The deceased, SSI Rajaraman, was attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) and used to be deployed on security detail at the prisoners' ward in Government Stanley Hospital.

On July 18 (Friday), his day off, Rajaraman went to a commercial complex on Pantheon Road with his friends and got drunk at a bar. After spending some time inside the complex, Rajaraman was talking outside the building with his friends when the incident happened.

Two of his friends, who were in an inebriated condition, assaulted the policeman and pushed him down. On impact, Rajaraman suffered head injuries and fell unconscious. Seeing Rajaraman's state, his friends fled the scene while the public rushed to Rajaraman's aid and moved him to a private hospital.

Rajaraman was then shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where he died without responding to treatment on July 25.