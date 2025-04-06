Chennai: Two more arrested in Rs 11.63 lakh scam involving deceased aid funds

CHENNAI: The North Beach Police as part of the ongoing investigation into embezzlement involving Rs 11.63 lakh meant for families of deceased individuals under a state welfare scheme, has arrested two more persons.

So far five individuals, including two government employees, were arrested for allegedly forging documents, stealing checks, and siphoning funds intended for beneficiaries.

The fraud came to light after an officer from the Chennai District Collector’s Office filed a complaint. The scheme, designed to provide financial aid to families of Tamil natives who died abroad, was exploited by accused staffers who forged the District Collector’s signatures, used counterfeit government seals, and stole four checks.

Investigations revealed they fraudulently withdrew approximately Rs 11.53 lakh from banks.

Following a probe led by the B-1 North Beach Police Inspector, three individuals were arrested on April 4. They are Dinesh (30) resident of Bhajanai Koil Street, Park town and Bheemod (30) a Collector Office employee from Park New Colony, Thiruvallur District. Subramani (31) another Collector Office staffer from Dharapuram Taluk, Tiruppur District.

Authorities seized Rs 1.15 lakh in cash, a gold ring, a two-wheeler worth Rs.3 lakh, fake government seals, and forged documents. On April 5, two more suspects were detained, Ragupathi (30) of Ramapuram, Chennai and Karthik Kumar (31) of Ambai Nagar, Ramapuram.

Bank account books and checkbooks were confiscated from their possession.

All five accused were produced before a magistrate court on April 5 and remanded to judicial custody. Police confirmed the scam targeted vulnerable families and emphasized stricter oversight of welfare disbursements.

Authorities are examining the depth of the fraud and whether additional personnel are involved. The Chennai District Collector’s Office has pledged full cooperation to prevent future misuse of public funds.