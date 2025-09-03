Chennai: Two held for snatching smartphone at knifepoint

CHENNAI: The Anna Salai police arrested a duo who robbed a man's iPhone at knifepoint outside his house on Ellis Road near Anna Salai on Monday. The complainant, Riyaz (25), runs a push cart.

On the night of September 1, Riyaz was talking with his brother standing outside his home. The duo came on a bike and snatched the phone from Riyaz's hand. When Riyaz resisted, the duo pulled a knife and threatened Riyaz and fled the scene.

Based on Riyaz's complaint, the Anna Salai Police registered a case and initiated a probe. Based on CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspects, and after investigations, Thouhid Basha (27) and Mohammed Suhail (21) of Royapettah were arrested.

The stolen iPhone was recovered from the accused, and further investigation revealed that Basha has two cases against him already. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.