Chennai: Two arrested for killing 71-year-old woman

CHENNAI: The SRMC police have arrested two men – Ajay (20) and Yasar Arafat (20), for murdering V Gandhimathi (71) in her Porur residence last Thursday.

The duo stole three sovereigns of gold from the victim’s body, and later, staged the scene to make it look like a suicide.

According to police, Ajay, the son of Gandhimathi’s tenant, had an argument with the victim over rent payment. Ajay and his friend Yasar allegedly strangled Gandhimathi and made it look like a suicide.

However, a post-mortem examination revealed the crime, prompting the police to register a murder case.

Based on forensic clues and Ajay’s contradictory statements, the police tracked down and arrested both suspects, who confessed to the crime.

The duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.