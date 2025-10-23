Toddler drowns in stagnant water at vacant plot in Chennai's Mangadu

CHENNAI: A two and half year old child drowned in water stagnated in a vacant plot near her home in Mangadu on Wednesday.

The deceased child, Pranika Shree is the daughter of Sandeep Kumar and Priyadarshini. The family lived at Janani Nagar in Mangadu, police said.

The child's mother who was sleeping with the child woke up and noticed that the child was not by her side and started searching for her. She then alerted her husband who joined her in the search and after a while, they found the child lying unconscious in the stagnated water in the vacant plot near their house.

The parents and the residents secured the child and took her to the hospital nearby where doctors declared the child as brought dead. On information, Mangadu Police moved the child to a government hospital for postmortem.

Further investigations are underway.