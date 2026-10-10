Chennai traffic police moot licence cancellation for repeat offenders

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Road Safety Conference 2026, organised by the Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Megalina Iden said, "Pending fines are collected only when vehicle owners approach Regional Transport Offices for fitness certificates." She questioned the effectiveness of existing measures when motorists are allowed to continue using their vehicles even after violations.

Between October 2025 and September 2026, the police booked 26,273 drunk-driving cases. At Rs 10,000 each, the fines amounted to Rs 262.73 crore, of which only Rs 120 crore has been paid up so far. The problem extended to 7,000 signal-violation cases and 6,700 cases of mobile phone use while driving, besides over-speeding and helmetless riding.