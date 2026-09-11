Madras HC seeks TN govt’s response to plea against digital-only driving licence, RC

In its plea, the company contended that the decision to discontinue the manual issuance and dispatch of driving licences and RCs and introduce the digital-only mode was contrary to the laws of the central government, and sought a stay on the implementation of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to digitise the issuance of the documents.



When the case came up hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the petitioner's counsel argued that people without mobile phones or smartphones would be unable to access their documents under an entirely digital system, and sought continuation of the existing practice of providing printed copies.



Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that from September 12, people could download the documents through e-Seva centres and obtain printed copies. He said the system would be implemented through the central government's Parivahan website.



After hearing both sides, the bench directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response within two weeks and adjourned the hearing.