Madras HC seeks TN govt’s response to plea against digital-only driving licence, RC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court sought the Tamil Nadu government's response to a plea challenging the move to issue driving licences and vehicle registration certificates (RC) only in the digital format.
Earlier on September 2, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced the introduction of a facility to digitally download driving licences and RCs on the day of completion of the driving test and vehicle registration, respectively.
Following the announcement, the Transport Commissioner issued a communication proposing to discontinue the existing manual mode of issuance and dispatch of driving licences and RCs, and implement an exclusive, digital-only mode from September 12.
Challenging the proposed system, Force Identification Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based ID card printing company, filed a petition before the High Court.
In its plea, the company contended that the decision to discontinue the manual issuance and dispatch of driving licences and RCs and introduce the digital-only mode was contrary to the laws of the central government, and sought a stay on the implementation of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to digitise the issuance of the documents.
When the case came up hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the petitioner's counsel argued that people without mobile phones or smartphones would be unable to access their documents under an entirely digital system, and sought continuation of the existing practice of providing printed copies.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that from September 12, people could download the documents through e-Seva centres and obtain printed copies. He said the system would be implemented through the central government's Parivahan website.
After hearing both sides, the bench directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response within two weeks and adjourned the hearing.