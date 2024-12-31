Chennai Traffic Police announce traffic diversions, parking spaces for New Year's Eve: check details

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has come up with preventive measures to ensure accident-free New year celebrations, and with a massive crowd expected to gather at the Marina and Elliots beaches, the police have announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements in and around Kamarajar Salai and Elliots.

As a precautionary measure, a total of 23 flyovers in Chennai Police limits will be closed for traffic from 8 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, police said. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have been utilising the services of ANPR (automatic number plate reading) cameras and CCTV cameras which automatically detect violations and advise revellers not to indulge in dangerous driving on city roads.

Near Marina beach: Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Parking will not be allowed inside Foreshore service road from 7 pm and they will be allowed to exit only through LightHouse junction.

In Kamarajar Salai: War Memorial to Light House will be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 pm on December 31 till 6 am on New Year, 2025.

Vehicles coming from Adyar, intended for Kamarajar Salai, will be diverted at Greenways Road and South Canal Road junction toward Mandaveli, R A Puram 2nd Main Road, RK Mutt Road, Luz Mylapore to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Dr RK Salai side, intended for Kamarajar Salai, will be diverted at VM Street junction toward RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Mandaveli, South canal bank road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road.

Vehicles coming from Parry's, intended for Kamarajar Salai, will be diverted at RBI subway (North) toward North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy bridge, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai to reach their destinations.

Vehicles will not be allowed towards Kamarajar Salai from Wallajah Point, Swamy Sivananda Salai (near Doordarshan Kendra), Wallajah Salai (near Victoria Hostel Road), Bharathi Salai-Victoria Hostel Road junction, Dr Besant Road (near MRTS), Llyods Road-Natesan Road and from Natesan Road-Dr RK Salai junction.

The entire Loop Road from South Canal Bank Road up to Light House junction will be closed for vehicular traffic as per necessity.

On Flag Staff Road: Vehicles will not be allowed from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial from 8 pm. MTC buses bound to North from Greenways Point will be diverted at RK Mutt U-turn towards Thiruvengadam street, Devanathan street, RK Mutt road, Venkateswara Agraharam Street (Saibaba temple), Nageshwara Park to reach their destination.

MTC buses bound from north to south will be diverted at RBI North to reach Wallajah Point through Muthusamy Point, Anna Salai, Anna Rotary, Cathedral Road, VM Street junction, Luz junction, Mandaveli junction to reach South Canal Road and proceed to their destination.

In Besant Nagar: Vehicles will not be allowed toward 6th Avenue from 8 pm on December 31 till 6 am on Jan 1. Entry to 6th Avenue will be blocked at 5th Avenue junction, 4th Main Road junction, 3rd Main Road junction, 16th Cross Street junction and 7th Avenue MG Road junction towards Annai Velankanni Church.

PARKING ARRANGEMENTS

Swami Sivananda Salai: From Doordarshan Kendra towards Periyar statue – single line parking

Wallajah Road: Near Tamil Nadu state guest house towards Anna statue – single line parking

Island Ground, PWD Ground (opposite secretariat), Press Club road

Bharathi Salai: From Victoria Hotel Road-Bharathi Salai junction – single line parking

Lloyds Road: Near the office of the Commissioner of Differently abled towards Natesan Road – single line parking

Queen Mary's College campus

Lady Wellington School

NKT school

Dr Besant Road: near MRTS towards Ice house – single line parking

Bharath Scout campus

South Canal Road

In Besant Nagar: Parking arrangements have been made at Olcott road and on all avenue roads