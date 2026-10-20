Chennai: Traffic diversions near police HQ on Oct 21 for Commemoration Day Parade

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions around the police headquarters on Kamarajar Salai in view of the Police Commemoration Day parade on October 21 (Wednesday).
The Police Martyrs Day observance will be held at 8 am at the Martyrs Column in front of the Director General of Police office. In this connection, traffic changes will be enforced from 7.30 am to 9 am.
Vehicles coming from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street towards Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Ambedkar Bridge, and Dr Natesan Road. Vehicles from Labour Statue towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Labour Statue junction towards Wallajah Road.
All vehicles from Ice House towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Besant Road junction towards Kannagi junction. No vehicles will be allowed beyond the MRTS-RK Salai junction towards Gandhi Statue.
MTC buses from Mylapore to Parrys will be diverted via Royapettah, Music Academy, TTK Road, and Anna Salai. All commercial and heavy vehicles will be prohibited on Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge to Light House.