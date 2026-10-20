Chennai: Traffic diversions near police HQ on Oct 21 for Commemoration Day Parade

The Police Martyrs Day observance will be held at 8 am at the Martyrs Column in front of the Director General of Police office. In this connection, traffic changes will be enforced from 7.30 am to 9 am.

Vehicles coming from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street towards Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Ambedkar Bridge, and Dr Natesan Road. Vehicles from Labour Statue towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Labour Statue junction towards Wallajah Road.