Chennai: Traffic diversions in effect at OMR from Aug 1

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP), has announced traffic diversions on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) to ease traffic congestion during morning peak hours.

The diversions will be implemented between 8.30 am and 11 am from August 1.

According to the city traffic police, the existing motorable road width has been reduced due to the ongoing bridge construction work from Madhya Kailash junction to Tidel Park junction, prompting traffic congestion on Rajiv Gandhi Salai at peak hours in the morning.

As per the diversions, vehicles coming from Madhya Kailash junction towards Tidel Park will be allowed to use one track of the opposite lane (from Tidel Park to Madhya Kailash) up to the U-turn near VHS Hospital for 300 metres.