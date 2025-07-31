Chennai: Tractors, motor pumps to be taken on rent for Rs 44 crore

CHENNAI: As preparatory work for the northeast monsoon, the Corporation passed a resolution in the council meeting to demolish and reconstruct the existing storm water drains (SWD) for Rs 4.41 crore to improve the rainwater drainage system, and also remove the stagnated water in low-lying areas in Anna Nagar, Aminjikarai and its surrounding areas.

Also, the civic body will be taking 447 tractors attached to pumps and 121 pumps on rent for Rs 44.28 crore.

“Despite constructing SWDs in the city to alleviate flooding, why is GCC spending more on renting motor pumps?” AIADMK Councillor J John, ward 84, wanted to know.

For which, Mayor R Priya explained: “During the monsoon, the GCC’s main task is to drain excess water from lanes, internal roads and tunnels to prevent traffic disruption and flooding in low-lying areas. Since the current capacity of water pumps is insufficient, and also considering the purchase and maintenance cost, 447 tractors attached to pumps will be taken on rent for 6 months from September to January, and 121 pumps for 3 months from October to December for Rs 44.28 crore.”

The SWD will be replaced in 3 streets – Umayal Street for 290 metres for Rs 1.2 crore, 490 metres from Mariammal Koil 1st Street to Pillayar Koil Street for Rs 1.78 crore and 425 metres from Amaravathi Nagar Main Road to Panjali Amman Koil Street at Rs 1.61 crore in Ward 105 in the Anna Nagar zone.