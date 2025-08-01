Chennai: Tomato rate out of common man’s reach again

CHENNAI: A fortnight back, tomatoes were sold at Rs 18 per kg. On July 30, it has doubled to Rs 40 at the Koyambedu wholesale market and tripled to Rs 70 at retail markets.

“Heat and climate change have severely affected tomato yield, resulting in low cultivation and price surge,” said Jagatheeswaran of Thirupathy Kumar Stores in Kolathur.

Even on online platforms, tomatoes were sold at a higher price.

SS Muthukumar, president of the Koyambedu Semi Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, noted that there has been a drastic reduction in supply to the Koyambedu market and echoed the climate concern as the reason behind the shortage for all vegetables.

Tomatoes were not the lone warriors. Other vegetables also saw a steep rise on Thursday, with green beans being sold at Rs 100/kg, carrots at Rs 100/kg and small onions sold at Rs 90/kg at retail markets.

Drumsticks were sold at Rs 60 per kg, and beetroot was sold at Rs 80 per kg in the retail markets.

Fruit lovers also took the hit as prices remained high for both exotic and common varieties. With the season yet to be over, mangoes were sold around Rs 100 per kg.

Apples and pomegranates were sold at Rs 280 kg. Exotic Rambutan was sold at Rs 300/kg at retail markets.