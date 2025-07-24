Chennai: Toddler injured after fall from second-floor balcony

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy sustained injuries after he fell from the second-floor balcony while playing in his house in Seven Wells on Tuesday evening. He is currently under treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The injured boy was identified as S Maaz. Police said that the boy was playing in the balcony of his house around 6 pm when he put his head out through the gap. He then lost balance and fell through it and onto the road, the police said.

On hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to the aid of the boy and moved him to the hospital after informing his parents. The boy is under treatment, said the police, adding that the doctors have said his condition is stable.

Last Sunday, a 45-year-old woman died after she allegedly slipped and fell from the fourth-floor terrace of a building while speaking on her mobile phone in Choolaimedu on Sunday night.