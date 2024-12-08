Chennai to Kuala Lumpur flight to take off on Sunday cancelled due to technical glitch

CHENNAI: The Malaysia Airlines flight from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur has been cancelled due to technical glitch on Sunday.

The flight, scheduled to depart with 148 passengers at 12.20 am on December 8.

The pilot identified a technical issue in the flight and indicated that the problem need to be resolved before further operations.

Following this, passengers were informed of a delay as engineers attempted to fix the issue.

Despite hours of effort, the technical problem could not be rectified, and the flight was officially cancelled early in the morning.

The passengers were accommodated in various hotels across Chennai.

Officials have informed that the flight operation will resume on Sunday night once the technical issues are resolved.















