Chennai to host meet on aquatic food value chains

Chennai: With food security and nutrition emerging as urgent regional priorities, Chennai will host a three-day regional workshop on Strengthening Sustainable Aquatic Food Value Chains from Tuesday, December 2. The event, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), will convene officials and experts from 11 Asian countries.

Senior policymakers, international researchers, and value-chain specialists from Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam will participate. Representatives from WorldFish, INFOFISH, SEAFDEC and civil society organisations will also join the deliberations.

India will present its recent innovations, including advancements in mariculture and strategies to reduce post-harvest losses.

"The workshop will examine major inefficiencies in aquatic food systems, ranging from substantial fish loss and waste to gaps in cold-chain infrastructure, weak value addition and inadequate traceability affecting both domestic and export markets, " said P Krishnan, Director, BOBP-IGO. He noted that discussions would emphasise nutrition-sensitive approaches, particularly the role of small indigenous and pelagic fish species in improving public health.

Gender equity, women's participation in fisheries, entrepreneurship opportunities, and trade-related challenges, such as regulatory requirements and market access barriers, will form key components of the agenda. Detailed country presentations will allow delegates to compare national experiences and identify shared priorities.

D V Swamy, Chairperson of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), will inaugurate the workshop. D Manikandan, Secretary for Fisheries and Tourism, Government of Puducherry, will be the Guest of Honour.