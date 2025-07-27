Chennai to host its first-ever Open National Bouldering Championship

CHENNAI: The Sports Climbing Association of Tamilnadu, under the aegis of Sport Climbing Federation of India, is gearing up to host the state’s first-ever Open National Bouldering Championship this year on September 13 and 14, at Fitrock Arena Gym in Chetpet, Chennai.

This landmark event marks a significant step in promoting competitive climbing in south India, with participants from across the country expected to take part.

Shyamsundar Manoharan, the founder of Fitrock Arena says, “This is the first time we’re organising a bouldering championship of this scale in Tamil Nadu. We’ve previously held smaller events, but this is a structured national competition under the federation.”

The championship is co-organised by Fitrock and Let’s Play Climbing – a vibrant climbing gym and community from Bangalore committed to promoting and growing the sport of rock climbing in India, with support from the Sports Climbing Federation of India.

The event will follow International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) standards, featuring walls that are 4.5 meters high and over 80 feet wide, designed to challenge climbers of all skill levels.

The competition is divided into three age categories: Under 14- ages 10–13, under 17- ages 14–16, and senior- ages 17+. Registrations are open until September 8, and the response has been overwhelming. “We’ve already received interest from numerous climbers, including a team from the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington.”

Unlike invitational events, this championship is open to all registered participants, who will first go through qualifiers before advancing to the finals.

Safety is a top priority, with medical support, physiotherapists, and insurance coverage arranged for all athletes. Additionally, accommodation and food will also be provided for outstation competitors.

The event also aims to push for greater government recognition of climbing sports in Tamil Nadu. “We’ve written to the sports department seeking support, and we hope this event will strengthen our case for more climbing infrastructure and outdoor climbing permissions in places like Mahabalipuram.”

—For more details, contact 9566062018.