Chennai to host its first-ever curated open mic for seniors

CHENNAI: Chennai has always been a city buzzing with events – from arts and culture to tech and entrepreneurship. But what’s been missing is a platform for senior citizens to take the spotlight. Changing that narrative is Senior Spotlight, the city’s first curated open mic exclusively for people aged 55 and above. Organised by GenS Life, a platform built for seniors, by seniors in collaboration with Do With Lit, an arts and culture collective, the event will be held on June 7, from 4 to 7 pm at Idam - The Art & Culture Space, Kodambakkam.

“This is not your typical open mic. Usually, open mics are dominated by younger crowds. We wanted to do something different - to give senior citizens a platform to share, perform, and be celebrated. It’s a special experience not just for them, but also for their families who get to see their parents or grandparents take the stage,” says Vishwas, founder of Do With Lit.

The format is simple and inclusive - there’s no theme, no restriction. Seniors can perform poetry, music, storytelling, stand-up comedy, or simply share their life experiences. Performances are open to all languages and styles. After a successful edition in Mumbai, which saw nearly 40 seniors participate, the Chennai edition aims to build a safe, supportive space where older adults feel heard and appreciated.

“There aren’t many public spaces where seniors can express themselves. This is our way of changing that. We want to keep building more such events in the long run and encourage an audience that’s keen to listen to them,” adds Vishwas. Tickets are available on BookMyShow, the Do With Lit website, and at the venue through on-the-spot registration.