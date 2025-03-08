Chennai to get hotter, TN coasts to get rains

CHENNAI: Weather gods seem to be going wayward as intense heat and heavy rain are all being served together. The coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu have been reeling under intense heat in the early onset of summer, while heavy rain is likely to occur over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts on March 11.

Chennai and suburbs are experiencing scorching heat, having recorded the first hottest day of the season on Thursday, at 37.7 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department forecasts that Chennai is likely to record 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday due to easterly winds prevailing over the sea. Mercury is expected to remain above normal, surging by three to four degrees Celsius over the next two days.

However, light to moderate rain is expected over isolated pockets of the state next week, while mist and haze are expected to prevail during the morning hours, including in Chennai, for the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a temperature forecast, stating the maximum temperature is likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius over a few pockets of Tamil Nadu. The northern districts of TN might experience an increase of three to four degrees Celsius compared to usual temperatures until March 9.