Chennai: Three rescued from debris after collapse of biryani shop roof in rains

CHENNAI: Three individuals were rescued after the roof of an old building, which housed a biryani shop and a tiffin stall, collapsed amid heavy rains from depression left behind by Cyclone Ditwah on Tuesday night. The incident occurred at the junction of Dargah Street and Strahans Road in Otteri.

The structure gave way around 9.20 pm, trapping the shop owners inside. The injured have been identified as Abis Karim Moideen (38) of Pulianthope, and Sariba Banu (39) along with her husband Ayub Khan (40) of Dasamakhan, Otteri.

Police reported that Sariba Banu sustained a head injury, while Ayub Khan suffered injuries to his cheek. Personnel from the Otteri police and the Fire and Rescue Services swiftly responded, clearing debris to rescue the victims. All three were admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and are reported to be in stable condition.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.