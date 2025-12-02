Chennai: Three of four involved in bizman's kidnap, assault in Neelankarai held

CHENNAI: The Neelankarai police have arrested three individuals in connection with the kidnapping and extortion of a car owner, seizing a car, an auto-rickshaw, a two-wheeler, and a knife used in the crime. One primary accused remains at large.

The victim was Pachaiyappan (42) of New Ganesh Nagar in Neelankarai, who uses his car for business. He was targeted on Sunday evening, after visiting a temple in Tiruporur.

Pachaiyappan had stopped at a fast-food restaurant on Singaravelan Street when he was allegedly forcibly taken by acquaintances, including a man named Vettri, into their car.

According to the complaint filed at the Neelankarai police station, another accomplice drove Pachaiyappan's car to an apartment complex in Ambalam Nagar, Poonamallee.

The victim was assaulted, threatened with a knife, and coerced into paying a ransom of Rs 15 lakh.

An investigative team led by the Neelankarai inspector launched a probe. Their efforts led to the arrest of three men - Joseph (52) from Kottur, Deepak John (43) from Perambur, and Muthukumar (48) from RV Nagar, Jafferkhanpet.

According to the police, the motive stemmed from a financial dispute. Absconding accused Vettri had given Pachaiyappan Rs 1 lakh as an advance for a plot of land in Vellore, which was to be sold to another person.

Believing Pachaiyappan had significant money from this deal, Vettri allegedly conspired with the others to kidnap and extort him.

The police also uncovered that the accused have prior criminal records. Joseph reportedly has 10 previous cases registered against him, while Muthukumar has three.

The trio was produced before a court on Monday and has been remanded in judicial custody. A search is under way to apprehend Vettri, and other accomplices involved in the crime.