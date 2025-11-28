Chennai: Three, including 2 women, arrested for assaulting elderly woman

CHENNAI: The Maduravoyal police have arrested three individuals, including two women, for allegedly assaulting a 62-year-old woman over a property dispute in the Maduravoyal area.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at a house on Poonamallee High Road, where the victim, K Krishnaveni (62), resides.

According to the police, the dispute has a long history. Krishnaveni was the second wife of a man named Seemathan, who had a daughter, Murugeshwari, from his first marriage. Following Seemathan's death in 2014, a legal battle for the property ensued between Krishnaveni and Seemathan's son from his first marriage, Balasundaram, and his two daughters. The court had recently ruled in Krishnaveni's favour.

The conflict escalated on Thursday, when Krishnaveni was having her house roof repaired. The accused—Balasundaram (53), his wife Adhilakshmi (49), and his sister Karpagam (56)—reportedly arrived at the scene and confronted her.

A verbal altercation broke out, during which the trio allegedly used abusive language and physically assaulted Krishnaveni. When her daughter, Murugeshwari, intervened to stop them, she was also attacked. The commotion alerted neighbours, upon which the accused allegedly issued death threats before fleeing.

The injured Krishnaveni was admitted as an inpatient to a private hospital for treatment.

Based on a formal complaint filed by Krishnaveni, the Maduravoyal police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS Act) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

Following a thorough investigation led by the Maduravoyal police inspector, the three accused were arrested on the same day. They were produced before a court yesterday and, as per the judicial order, have been remanded to judicial custody.